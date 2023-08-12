Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SF shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,331,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,331,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $62.86 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.11.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.