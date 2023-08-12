Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,085 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 579.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE opened at $34.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

