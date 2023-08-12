Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Olin by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Olin Stock Down 1.0 %

OLN opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

