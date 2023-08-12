Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $106,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $29,172,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $28,845,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $405,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ITT opened at $98.51 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

