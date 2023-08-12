Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,018 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,009,000 after buying an additional 373,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,587,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,604,000 after buying an additional 184,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $426,778.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,871.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,017 shares of company stock valued at $21,014,732 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. CL King started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO opened at $189.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.28. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.01 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

