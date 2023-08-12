US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on USFD. Morgan Stanley raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

USFD stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. US Foods had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

