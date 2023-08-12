Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $123.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.17 and a 52-week high of $150.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

