Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,188 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $553,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,630,000 after purchasing an additional 758,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,728,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,410,000 after purchasing an additional 728,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $33.24.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

