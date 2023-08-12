Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 857 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 322,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 38,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

IPG stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

