Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 196 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,344 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,469.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,332.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1,058.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.17 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

