Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,477 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 928.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,627,890 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $242,618,000 after buying an additional 5,080,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $71,991,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after buying an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $32,672,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.94. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Edward Jones cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPR

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.