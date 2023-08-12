Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,606 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 307,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 134,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RRX opened at $158.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.25 and a 200 day moving average of $144.34. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $166.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

