Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 4,892 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the first quarter worth $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 204.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.34.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

