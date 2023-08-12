Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.57 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $95.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

