Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,668,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,940.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,553 shares of company stock worth $1,620,723. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.43. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

