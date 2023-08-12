Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $90,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hubbell by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,003,000 after buying an additional 301,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hubbell by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,111,000 after buying an additional 182,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $32,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $16,266,075.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $306.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.13 and a 200-day moving average of $273.83. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $204.01 and a one year high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

