Federated Hermes Inc. Has $15.29 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 106.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,292 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 249,451 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of Halliburton worth $15,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,428,444 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $449,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,039,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $40.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

