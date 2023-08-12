Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 48,377.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,409 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $14,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JXN. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,720 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,748,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,808,000 after purchasing an additional 871,591 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 5.1 %

JXN opened at $35.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.47. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Jackson Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,148.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

