Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 23,432 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,432 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Sylvamo worth $12,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 39,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,390,000 after purchasing an additional 335,851 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.06. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $57.38.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.84 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SLVM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sylvamo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

See Also

