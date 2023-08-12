Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,066 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $14,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,800,000 after acquiring an additional 38,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $380,823,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,405,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,607,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,898,000 after buying an additional 159,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,036,000 after buying an additional 29,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.43.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $131.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.67 and a twelve month high of $216.52.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.