Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 113,918 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 609,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,918 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $14,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 10.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Guardant Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 29,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $103,863.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $103,863.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kumud Kalia acquired 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,508.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,863.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.87.

Guardant Health Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.58. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 427.89%. The business had revenue of $137.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

