Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 591,276 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of IPG Photonics worth $14,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $519,218.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,454.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total value of $519,218.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,929 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,454.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total transaction of $95,683.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,087.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,968. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $104.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.07.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

