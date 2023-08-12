Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Textron by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Textron by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Textron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.17. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $80.10.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. Vertical Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

