Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,164,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 120.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 156,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 22,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CF opened at $79.89 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.07.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,199. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.