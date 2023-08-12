Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $147.96 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $132.42 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -438.71%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

