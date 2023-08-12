Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 63,586 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,586 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 179.4% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 95.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,169,437.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,603,950 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,169,437.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,603,950 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 29,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $363,127.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,038.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,907,899 shares of company stock worth $67,105,527 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.