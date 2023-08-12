Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $147.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.17.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

