Federated Hermes Inc. Has $15.49 Million Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,348 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Terex worth $15,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Terex by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 23,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $60.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09. Terex Co. has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $65.64.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Further Reading

