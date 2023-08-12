Federated Hermes Inc. Has $15.60 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 482.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $160.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

