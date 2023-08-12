Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 179 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.27% of MKS Instruments worth $15,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $718,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,639 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after purchasing an additional 864,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5,335.5% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 581,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,279,000 after purchasing an additional 570,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,367.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,077 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 2.6 %

MKSI stock opened at $94.09 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKSI

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.