Federated Hermes Inc. Has $16 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.27% of DXC Technology worth $16,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 3,054.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 186.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

DXC opened at $20.42 on Friday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXC. TheStreet lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.