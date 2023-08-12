Federated Hermes Inc. Has $13.88 Million Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 528,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 1,636.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ RMR opened at $23.25 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.48.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMR shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

