Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 145,000 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Dutch Bros worth $14,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

NYSE:BROS opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $197.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. Analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,423,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,976,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,863,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

