Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,228 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.10% of Avantor worth $14,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.12.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

