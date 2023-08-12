Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356,418 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $18,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 159.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $51.96 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.32%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.