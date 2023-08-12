Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 109,097 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,988 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 109,097 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,207,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $242.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

