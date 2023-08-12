Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 6,387 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock opened at $103.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $219.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.