Federated Hermes Inc. Has $13.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.23% of Timken worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 2,606.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Timken by 5.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Timken during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Timken by 28.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $58.35 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.73 and its 200-day moving average is $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,556,555.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,669,544.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,556,555.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,669,544.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.22.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

