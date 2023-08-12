Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 100,411 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,411 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $13,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $84,632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WBS opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.27. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

