Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 391,329 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 205.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,329 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.89% of SL Green Realty worth $13,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SLG stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $51.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.39%.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

