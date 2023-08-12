Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 289.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,512,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124,013 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.37% of Redfin worth $13,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Redfin by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Redfin by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $1,630,651.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,485.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $10.36 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 616.23%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

