Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2,930.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,351 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 110,577 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 36.6% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,528 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 14,002 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $14,927,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 59,882 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.04.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $122.20 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $364,143.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,738.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,399 shares of company stock worth $2,748,023 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

