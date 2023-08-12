Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,994 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.44% of Privia Health Group worth $13,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,331,000 after purchasing an additional 321,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,283,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,846,000 after buying an additional 471,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,041,000 after buying an additional 1,940,218 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after buying an additional 1,162,270 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $44.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PRVA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $491,946.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,564,943 shares in the company, valued at $150,809,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $491,946.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,564,943 shares in the company, valued at $150,809,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $296,090.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,661,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,373,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,676 shares of company stock worth $12,665,768 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

