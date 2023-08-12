The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305,581 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94. The company has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

