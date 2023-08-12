Federated Hermes Inc. Has $16.77 Million Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 477.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,280 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Impinj worth $16,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Impinj by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Impinj by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Impinj by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $106,487.48. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,540.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $106,487.48. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,540.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,085,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,607 shares of company stock worth $2,217,445 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $59.27 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

