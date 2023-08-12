Federated Hermes Inc. Buys Shares of 804,499 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 804,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,208,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.53% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MLTX opened at $56.14 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $63.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.63 per share, with a total value of $20,533,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,319,573. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $29.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

See Also

