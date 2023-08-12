Federated Hermes Inc. Has $16.39 Million Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,199 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.65% of Itron worth $16,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,945,000 after acquiring an additional 106,342 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Itron by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after acquiring an additional 401,394 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Itron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,420,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,940,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Itron by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,994,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Itron by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,107 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $461,023.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,733.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITRI. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

