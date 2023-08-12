Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 213,102 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 213,102 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 144,419 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

General Motors Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

