Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 1,802.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,792 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,199 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.44% of Foot Locker worth $16,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Foot Locker by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Foot Locker by 659.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Price Performance

NYSE FL opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.