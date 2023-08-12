Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 939.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,491 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Five Below worth $17,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Five Below by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $192.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $123.55 and a one year high of $220.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. Five Below’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.59.

Get Our Latest Report on FIVE

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.